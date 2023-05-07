Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of IWN opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.