Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Shares in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Price Performance

FTLS stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

