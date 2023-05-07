Lincoln National Corp Buys 29,672 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,672 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vale by 7,636.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,263,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $581,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820,650 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Vale by 194.2% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,394,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,399 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,347,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $67,778,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 26.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,591,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.90 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Vale Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.