Lincoln National Corp Sells 200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 36,184 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRU opened at $82.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

