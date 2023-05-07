Lincoln National Corp Sells 24,393 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,393 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $715,000.

NYSEARCA FDVV opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $38.03. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $40.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.01.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

