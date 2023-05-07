Lincoln National Corp Acquires 591 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 17,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE LIN opened at $366.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.00. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 56.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.38.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.