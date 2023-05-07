Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stake Lessened by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $230.31 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.03.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

