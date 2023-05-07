Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $657.14.

NVO stock opened at $163.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.81. The firm has a market cap of $369.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $172.97.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 32.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

