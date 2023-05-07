Lincoln National Corp Buys 1,094 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VPU opened at $149.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $131.72 and a 12-month high of $169.55.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.