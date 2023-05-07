Lincoln National Corp Buys 179 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after buying an additional 174,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,477,460,000 after acquiring an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $644.48 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $662.56 and a 200-day moving average of $694.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLK. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,024 shares of company stock worth $28,562,554. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Articles

