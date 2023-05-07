AMG National Trust Bank Cuts Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in CME Group were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in CME Group by 1,170.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME opened at $185.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $212.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.60.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.23.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

