AMG National Trust Bank Makes New $212,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,785,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $404,460,000 after purchasing an additional 159,680 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,275,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,174 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,945,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,812,000 after buying an additional 110,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,173,000 after buying an additional 414,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $107.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.04. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.93 and a fifty-two week high of $150.39. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

