Arizona State Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,030,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,444,000 after purchasing an additional 422,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,287,188,000 after acquiring an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,399,000 after acquiring an additional 533,372 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,632,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,940,000 after acquiring an additional 206,519 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 11.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,539,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,903,000 after acquiring an additional 161,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ATO opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $97.71 and a 12 month high of $121.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $45,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,584 shares in the company, valued at $303,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,390 shares of company stock worth $2,941,825. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.