Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $86,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOK. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

