Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Stock Up 10.1 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III acquired 75,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.