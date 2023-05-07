Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Stock Position Lifted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 41,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 78,277 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $8,201,864.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,604,618.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731 in the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

WAB opened at $99.17 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAB shares. Stephens increased their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

