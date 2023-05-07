Arizona State Retirement System Grows Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,629,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 39,180.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,193,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,025 shares in the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.60.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

