Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,035 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 4,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

EXR opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.27. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.81.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.79% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 101.89%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.