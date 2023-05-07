Duality Advisers LP Buys New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.