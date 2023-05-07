Duality Advisers LP Takes $491,000 Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,559 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in GoDaddy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,250,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,021 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 108.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,903,000 after acquiring an additional 727,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2,598.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after buying an additional 610,882 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 2,694.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 425,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,832,000 after buying an additional 410,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in GoDaddy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,446,000 after buying an additional 322,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $41,078.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $295,015.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,578,446.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $41,078.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,628.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,952 shares of company stock worth $1,896,352 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:GDDY opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.10.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.