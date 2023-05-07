Duality Advisers LP Purchases New Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,829,000 after buying an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after buying an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,299,000 after buying an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,293,000 after buying an additional 1,103,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,753.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.47 per share, for a total transaction of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. Analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.83.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

