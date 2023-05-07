Duality Advisers LP Makes New $510,000 Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,426,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,462,000 after purchasing an additional 316,845 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,206,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,466 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 169.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,652,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,492,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,108 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, with a total value of $223,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Erika T. Davis purchased 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.65 per share, with a total value of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,950 shares of company stock worth $624,868. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.52 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.95 million. On average, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

