Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $228,807.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,164,112. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ZM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

ZM stock opened at $63.40 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.45 and a 52-week high of $124.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

