Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,988 shares in the company, valued at $11,832,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $188,994.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,474.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,577 shares of company stock worth $5,787,072. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.52 and a fifty-two week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

Featured Articles

