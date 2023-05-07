Duality Advisers LP Invests $542,000 in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Diodes by 132.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diodes during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $86.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.15. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diodes news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,577 shares of company stock worth $5,787,072 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

