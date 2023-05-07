Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 5,326 Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,302,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,006,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,893,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,004,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,749,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 96.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 708,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after buying an additional 347,009 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.54.

Celanese Price Performance

Celanese stock opened at $105.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

