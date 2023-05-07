Duality Advisers LP Invests $547,000 in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCRX. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $734,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.6 %

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $65.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $171.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.