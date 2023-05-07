Duality Advisers LP Invests $550,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,786 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 1.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after buying an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 4.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after buying an additional 165,208 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 1,031.4% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,187,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Masco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,357,268.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,954 shares of company stock worth $14,642,779. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE MAS opened at $53.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.