Duality Advisers LP Makes New $551,000 Investment in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $43,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $13.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.68 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

