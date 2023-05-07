10,748 Shares in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,748 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 279.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 5,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $320,107.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,169.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 267,789 shares of company stock worth $16,575,471. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

