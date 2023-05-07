Duality Advisers LP Has $567,000 Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultra Clean by 76.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ultra Clean
In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $260,693.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of UCTT stock opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.78 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.50. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $39.10.
Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.00 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%.
Ultra Clean Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.
