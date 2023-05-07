Duality Advisers LP Takes $571,000 Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $477,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $889,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.40.

Insider Activity

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $173.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.95.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

