Duality Advisers LP Purchases 387 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $411.27 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 31.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $793,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 6,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $3,200,802.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,707,541.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,027 shares of company stock worth $48,320,044 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

