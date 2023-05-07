Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 13,335 Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Palomar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 418,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,884,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 535,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palomar by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 82,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palomar Stock Up 3.8 %

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palomar from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Palomar from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Palomar from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palomar from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $51.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.04. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.35 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

See Also

