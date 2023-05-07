Duality Advisers LP Trims Stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,234 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,571,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,030,000 after buying an additional 34,201 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,226,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,421,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,182,000 after buying an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,817,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,304. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $93.18 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.32 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 255.36% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Stories

