Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,052 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Popular were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 3.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Popular by 5.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Popular from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Popular from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Popular Price Performance

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.82. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $83.64.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.66 million. Popular had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Popular’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

Featured Stories

