Duality Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 186.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $100.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.01 and a 1 year high of $152.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.20.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,876 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

