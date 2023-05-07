Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,518,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,961,000 after purchasing an additional 437,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,880,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 266.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 505,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 367,301 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLLI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $67.01 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.