Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Stock Position Lowered by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Frontline were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,984,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,619,000 after buying an additional 1,860,074 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $8,077,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the third quarter worth $684,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Frontline by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Frontline by 601.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,020,983 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 875,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Performance

Shares of FRO stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Frontline plc has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.74.

Frontline Increases Dividend

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontline plc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Frontline Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.