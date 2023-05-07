Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,953,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $721,512,000 after acquiring an additional 407,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,366,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,867,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,127,000 after acquiring an additional 91,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,259,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,154,000 after acquiring an additional 112,618 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

SRC opened at $39.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $44.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $183.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 44.28% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.23%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in investments in real estate. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance, accounting, and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

