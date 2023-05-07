Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth $3,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,588,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.6 %

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $227.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.91 and its 200-day moving average is $237.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.85.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

See Also

