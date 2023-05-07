Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.76 Million Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Lithia Motors worth $3,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Trading Up 4.4 %

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $216.32 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $314.83. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $226.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

