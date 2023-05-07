Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,099 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOG. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 9,243 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Harley-Davidson news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.43.

HOG stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.87%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.