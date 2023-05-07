Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,777 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.79. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 12,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $569,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 99,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,762.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,305 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Stories

