Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KNSL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.00.

Insider Activity

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.63, for a total transaction of $854,075.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,710,439.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.66, for a total value of $3,226,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,048.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,680 shares of company stock worth $7,308,867 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KNSL stock opened at $328.43 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $345.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.53 and its 200-day moving average is $297.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.09%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

