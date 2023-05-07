International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after buying an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 751,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at about $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.45 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.53 and a 12-month high of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.