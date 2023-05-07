Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 486 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,984 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 55,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 437,112 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.46.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -52.60%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

