Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,792 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 122,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:TPX opened at $36.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $44.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Further Reading

