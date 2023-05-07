Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 10,260 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 104,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 90.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRB. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

