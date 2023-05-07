Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $3,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 8.4 %

FYBR opened at $19.68 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 139,522 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares in the company, valued at $782,326,252.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,958,214 shares of company stock worth $42,872,828. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.